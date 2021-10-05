KP to Streamline Administration of Public Universities

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to streamline the administration of all public sector universities.

This is to ascertain the best management practices for public universities in the province.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Higher Education and Information Kamran Khan Bangash convened a detailed meeting in this regard with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Shah Farman at the Governor House in Peshawar. He also briefed the governor about the results of the provincial government’s efforts for the promotion of higher education.

Governor Farman commended the performance of five universities in Peshawar, Haripur, and Malakand for being included in global rankings.

“There is need to run the administration of all public universities in the province on a fully specialized and professional manner, adopting international standards of administration so that the teaching, research, and administration sides can carry out responsibilities effectively,” he said.

He also remarked that conducting fiscal meetings and the approval of the budget for the first time in thirty government universities is a step towards incorporating financial discipline in these institutions.