ICC Adds Urdu Highlights of Matches on Its Website

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has uploaded highlights of past matches in multiple languages on their official website in order to make the game more inclusive, globalized, and to attract new fans. Urdu-speaking cricket fans can now enjoy highlights of past matches in the Urdu language on ICC’s website.

It is also expected that the highlights will also be uploaded on the official YouTube channel of ICC. So far, a highlights package of a bowl-out between Pakistan and India in the group stages of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 has been uploaded in the Hindi language. It is likely that more highlights will be uploaded in Urdu and Hindi language.

With the 2021 T20 World Cup fast approaching, highlights of previous T20 World Cup matches have been uploaded in both Urdu and Hindi languages. More highlights of T20 World Cup encounters are expected to be uploaded leading up to the 2021 T20 World Cup.

So far, three Urdu highlights have been uploaded on ICC’s official website. Fans can reminisce Pakistan’s encounter against Australia in the 2007 T20 World Cup, Pakistan versus New Zealand in the 2009 T20 World Cup, and Pakistan’s semi-final clash against South Africa in the 2009 T20 World Cup in the Urdu language in the videos section of the ICC website.

Various other highlights are also available in English.