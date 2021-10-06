Committee Formed to Organize Upcoming South Asian Games in Pakistan

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directons to the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, an organizing committee has been constituted to oversee due arrangements and preparations for the 14th South Asian Games, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in March 2023.

Advertisement

According to an official notification issued earlier today, the 22-member organizing committee will be headed by the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination as Chairman. Other members of the team comprise officials from the Pakistan Olympic Association, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Interior, Federal Board of Revenue, and Pakistan Sports Board among other stakeholders.

ALSO READ Esports Sponsor Galaxy Racer Enters Pakistan

Pakistan is hosting the South Asian Games for the third time. Previously, the country hosted the event in 1989 and then later in 2004. It is worth mentioning that on both occasions, a steering committee for making arrangements for the competition was established more than three years in advance.

The 2023 South Asian Games have been planned to be held in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Lahore.