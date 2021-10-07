Tymal Mills Expresses Desire to Tour Pakistan With England Cricket Team

England’s left-arm seamer, Tymal Mills, has expressed his desire to tour Pakistan with the England national team in the near future. Mills said that Pakistan is a brilliant country to play cricket in and is hopeful that the England cricket team will visit the country for a proper tour next year.

Mills said that he has played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) held in Pakistan and he really enjoyed his time in the country.

“I have been to Pakistan a couple of times. It’s a brilliant country to play cricket in. The crowd is always great and the cricket is always of the highest standard. I played in the PSL and it’s a tournament that I understand really well,” Mills remarked.

The 29-year old said that it was unfortunate that England had to pull out of their tour of the country but did not offer any comments on the reason behind the decision. He said that the players followed the advice they were given by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The fiery left-arm pacer was a surprise pick in England’s T20 World Cup squad having last played for his country in 2018. His fine form in ‘The Hundred’ and his experience of the conditions in the UAE, both in the PSL and the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be crucial for England in the mega event.