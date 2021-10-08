Advertisement

Newcastle United Becomes Richest Club in the World After Saudi Arabia Deal

Posted 19 mins ago by Saad Nasir

English football club, Newcastle United have officially become the richest football club in the world after Saud Arabia-led Consortium bought the club in a £300 million deal thus ending former owner, Mike Ashley’s fourteen year reign at the club.

Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have invested a large chunk of the deal as Newcastle United become the club with the richest owners in the world. PIF’s £320 billion fortune is approximately eleven times more than the second richest owners, Sheikh Mansour of English football club, Manchester City.

Here are the richest clubs in world football:

Club Owners Value
Newcastle United Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund £320bn
Manchester City Sheikh Mansour £23.3bn
RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg Dietrich Mateschitz £15.7bn
Juventus Andrea Agnelli £15.7bn
Chelsea Roman Abramovich £9.6bn
LA Galaxy Philip Anschutz £8.1bn
Arsenal Stan Kroenke £6.8bn
PSG Nasser Al-Khelaifi £6.5bn
Inter Milan Zhang Jindong £6.2bn
Wolves Guo Guangchang £5.2bn
The deal had been in the works for the past few years and the ownership was almost changed last year but the deal fell through as the Premier League did not approve the deal because of illegal streaming in Saudi Arabia.

This time around though, the deal was approved after Premier League received guarantees that Saudi Arabia will not be involved in the management of Newcastle United despite the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, being the chair of PIF.

Newcastle United currently sit at the 18th spot in the 2021/22 season of the Premier League, having picked up only three points in the first seven games of the season.

