Renowned Commentator Mike Haysman Falls in Love With Pakistan’s Hospitality [Video]

Renowned cricket commentator, Mike Haysman, talked about his journey as a cricket commentator and his experience in Pakistan in a video interview released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on various social media platforms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ New Zealand Cricket Confirm Talks of Rescheduling Pakistan Tour

Haysman said that he has always loved to travel to Pakistan and appreciated the hospitality he has received in the country over the last couple of weeks.

The former cricketer said that he toured the country for the first time for commentary duty during the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup, and he was so excited to come to Pakistan because the country had always fascinated him.

He added that this is his seventh tour of the country, and he has always felt the love the fans have for cricket in the country. He added that the people in the country are always hospitable, and they go out of their way to make him feel at home.

The 60-year old also talked about his friendship with the newly elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja. He revealed that he really enjoys Ramiz’s company, and both the commentators were traveling buddies whenever Ramiz came to South Africa for his commentary duties.

ALSO READ Sohaib Maqsood Gets Injured Ahead of T20 World Cup

Haysman said that Ramiz’s appointment as PCB’s chairman is a positive sign for Pakistan Cricket as Ramiz has a set idea on how to take the cricket in the country forward. He added that Ramiz will rattle a few cages as he is a determined man, and that will help in developing cricket in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here: