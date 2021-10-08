Saqlain Mushtaq Officially Appointed Pakistan’s Head Coach for T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former spin wizard, Saqlain Mushtaq, as interim head coach and Shahid Aslam as the assistant coach for the Pakistan cricket team.

The board clarified that both appointments are for the T20 World Cup only.

The board had already announced Australian batting great, Matthew Hayden, as a batting consultant, and South African legend, Vernon Philander, as bowling consultant.

Philander has joined the T20 World Cup squad in Lahore where they have entered into the quarantine today, whereas Hayden will join the team in the United Arab Emirates.

The players will spend one day in isolation after getting tested for coronavirus. Those who return positive results will have to spend further time in isolation and will be left out of the squad if they don’t return two negative tests before the departure on 15 October.

The team will start training for the tournament at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) from Sunday.

On the other hand, the PCB also announced changes into Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, adding Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, and Fakhar Zaman in the side. The trio will replace, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, and Khushdil Shah respectively.