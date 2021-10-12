Consumers to Get Uninterrupted Gas Supply Under Load Management Plan This Winter

Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, has finalized the gas load management plan for the upcoming winter season.

The plan was approved during a recent meeting in which Secretary Power Division, Secretary Petroleum Division, and other senior officials participated.

Under the new gas load management plan, the power, export, and fertilizer sectors and domestic consumers will receive an uninterrupted gas supply during the winters.

While indigenous gas accounts for 70% of the total gas supply in the country, it will be used as a priority to ensure continuous supply to domestic consumers.

Moreover, the unavailability of spot cargoes will be fulfilled by importing furnace oil to ensure uninterrupted supply to power, export, and fertilizer sectors.

Speaking during the meeting, Federal Energy Ministry said that the average price of the local gas is $4 per MMBTU. Whereas, Pakistan imports 9 LNG cargoes at a fixed price, which costs way less than $4 per MMBTU thanks to long-term contracts.

He ordered the senior officials to devise a strategy to pave way for more LNG terminals and utilize the unused capacity of the existing terminals.

The minister also directed the concerned departments to remain alert to ensure the implementation of the gas load management plan.

Besides, the senior officials briefed the minister that 10 LNG cargoes will be available in November and December each. The number stood at 11 each for both months last year.

Traders have shown reluctance to bid for more LNG due to a massive increase in the prices in the international market, the officials stated.