Befiler Partners with KCCI to Facilitate Members in Tax Filing for a Compliant Business Sector

Befiler signed an MoU with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), the largest chamber of the country with an aim to help small businesses and their employees in tax filing and promoting tax compliance culture in the business community.

Advertisement

Befiler offers a seamless, quick, and secures NTN registration, and tax filing digital experience to individuals and businesses.

As part of this partnership, KCCI members will be able to file their tax returns using Befiler app and/or portal, and receive support and guidance from Befiler’s consultants to effectively engage with the process and become part of the Active Taxpayer’s List (ATL).

KCCI – with over 25,000 direct members, both industrialists, and traders, with an aim to improve Pakistan’s business environment and economic wellbeing, especially in Karachi with seven industrial Town Associations affiliated with the chamber – is now taking a step towards a responsible and tax compliant institution.

Through this partnership, KCCI is sending a strong message to its members in particular and citizens of Pakistan in general regarding its determination to foster a disciplined and compliant business environment.

Befiler is Pakistan’s largest and only digital tax filing platform offering a truly digital NTN registration and tax filing experience. It provides its services, and additional support through calls, live chat, and WhatsApp to its clients.

Advertisement

This partnership highlights Befiler’s wide acceptance and credibility in Individual and Business sectors alike.

Befiler believes that through the use of technology and its digital platform, the entire ecosystem of tax filing and compliance can be automated, making it easy and simple for taxpayers leading to a greater number of citizens becoming compliant.

Bringing a digital solution to the business community is a move in the right direction, given the scope for growth, systematic reforms, and bringing agility to processes through the use of technology.

On the occasion of the signing ceremony, Muhammad Idrees, President KCCI, said, “We are excited to have partnered with Befiler. The incredible ease in the previously tiresome process brought forward by Befiler will allow us to help in promoting tax compliance for businesses and their employees.”

“The ten-minute exercise of becoming a filer will allow thousands of individuals and businesses to consider becoming compliant without fearing the complexity and heavy charges associated with the process,” he elaborated.

He further added, “We are thankful for the discounted offering by Befiler to our members that goes to show their commitment to promoting the tax compliance culture in Pakistan.”

Advertisement

Akbar Tejani, CEO Befiler, expressed his views saying, “The idea behind making Befiler was to address the low tax collection in Pakistan. The documentation culture is yet to find its roots in a large portion of our population, as there is a reluctance to file tax returns even when the taxes are already being paid in advance by the business community.”

“Another important aim of Befiler is to allow the dissemination of tax-related knowledge and guidance to engage and empower more and more people with the process so they can benefit from becoming compliant,” he added.

Befiler can be contacted for a free consultation regarding business filing at [email protected]