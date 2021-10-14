Khanpur Dam Sealed After Parasailing Accident

Parasailing and boating activities at Khanpur Dam have been suspended after a tourist crashed to earth when his parasailing line snapped. Luckily, the tourist escaped unhurt.

The development occurred on Wednesday when Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khanpur, Noor-ul-Haq, took notice of a social media video that showed a tourist falling from air moments after taking off from the ground in a parasail wing.

According to details, the operator of the parasail wing got arrested and a case for criminal negligence against him was filed while all of his parasailing equipment was confiscated as well.

Besides, AC Khanpur sealed all parasailing and boating points due to the lack of safety measures adopted by their operators.

Speaking to the media, the AC said that parasail wings and boat operators had put the lives of the public in danger because they didn’t adopt any safety measures.

He said that a similar incident, possibly a fatal one, could have occurred in the future if the parasailing and boating points were allowed to continue without any safety measures.