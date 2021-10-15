Controller Exams Shocked at Lahore Board’s Intermediate Exam Results

Controller of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, Tahir Hussain Jafri, has revealed that BISE Lahore conducted the intermediate exams this year in a highly unsatisfactory manner.

Advertisement

These remarks came after BISE Lahore declared the annual result of the 2021 intermediate exams in which 53 students secured 1,100 out of 1,100 marks.

Note that this year’s intermediate exams comprised only of elective subjects due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The marks taken in elective subjects were proportionately given in compulsory subjects in addition to the 5% extra marks.

Speaking to the media, Controller BISE Lahore said that this isn’t the first time that students have received full marks in intermediate exams as this feat has been achieved on several occasions previously as well.

However, there is plenty of room for improvement in the examination and marking mechanisms of BISE Lahore, the Controller added.

The Controller said that hundreds of students received 33 marks in elective subjects despite only writing their names and roll numbers on the answer sheets because it was the board’s Coronavirus policy to grant passing marks to all students.

Advertisement

ALSO READ FBR Appoints New Heads of 3 Directorates

He revealed that an initial analysis of the BISE Lahore’s 2021 intermediate results has shown that 98.71% of the students cleared the exams, adding that those who failed didn’t appear in the exams because of the Coronavirus policy that prevented them from sitting in the exams.

The Controller said that a detailed analysis of BISE Lahore’s this year’s inter result will be published soon as well.