India Mocks Pakistan Yet Again With ‘Mauka Mauka’ Ad [Video]

Alt Title: Beating a Dead Horse: Star Sports Launches Another Lacklustre ‘Mauka Mauka’ Ad [Video]

Billions of cricket fans have their eyes set on the highly-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup. The encounter between the two nations has always been a selling point for mega-events and broadcasters related to the event.

Keeping up with the trend of promoting the high-octane clash, Star Sports took yet another dig at Pakistan by relaunching their widely popular ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisement campaign for the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup clash.

The campaign was initially launched by Star Sports before the start of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. The advertisement was initially planned as a one-off, but after the widespread success of the campaign, the channel decided to continue with several more advertisements for Pakistan India clashes on the world stage.

The ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisements are meant to mock Pakistan’s record against India in World Cups in both formats. Pakistan has lost all 12 encounters against India in mega-events, 7 in ODI World Cups and 5 in T20 World Cups.

While the first few advertisements caught the attention of millions of fans for their creativity, the latest advertisement has left the fans bemused for its lack of humor and creativity.

Watch the advertisement here:

Naya #MaukaMauka, naya offer – #Buy1Break1Free! 😉 Are you ready to #LiveTheGame in #INDvPAK? ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 | Oct 24 | Broadcast starts: 7 PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MNsOql9cjO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2021

The campaign garnered extra attention in Pakistan after the Men in Green’s victory over India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final. A video emerged of the then Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, signing the ‘Mauka Mauka’ song.

The two arch-rivals will clash on 24 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their first match of the tournament.

