PDA Announces New Deadline for Completion of Peshawar BRT

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has announced June 30, 2022, as the cut-off date for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The construction of the project has been ongoing since 2017. As per recent reports, some minor construction work is still ongoing along the main corridor, as well as on three major buildings near Chamkani, Dabgari, and Hayatabad. PDA has paid Rs. 37.687 billion to the civil contractors to ensure their completion.

The announcement of the deadline is viewed as a positive development as the construction work on the three plazas had already been delayed for several months, due to certain differences between the Chinese investors and the local contractors who refused to continue work on the project.

The dispute stirred up a lot of controversies as it placed Rs. 10 billion worth of unfinished projects in jeopardy. This prompted PDA to intervene and replace the joint venture contractors to ensure the timely completion of the project.

Recent reports from various media outlets have highlighted that, although the three main plazas – which are a crucial part of the BRT project – are yet to be completed, the service is operating at full capacity and in a seamless fashion, and that city’s economy will be complemented further once the plazas and the corridor are completed.