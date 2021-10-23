Energy Minister Reveals Gigantic Investment in Power Transmission System

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has announced that an investment of Rs. 111 billion will be made in the power transmission system over the next three years through the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

Advertisement

He tweeted yesterday:

A massive investment of Rs 111 Bn will be made during the next 3 years into the power transmission system via NTDC. This will increase the capability of the national grid system to transmit 28,750 MW & 31,500 MW in the summer of 2023 & 2024 resp.

ALSO READ Bestway Cement To Set Up a Brownfield Plant in KPK as Construction Industry Thrives

He also highlighted that the PTI government had started off with just 20,811 MW in 2018.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed the concerned authorities (including the Chief Ministers of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of Energy) during a meeting of the Council of Common Interest in September to ensure the continuous supply of power to the areas where the electricity bills are paid regularly.

ALSO READ Sindh Likely to Announce a Huge Decrease in Registration Fee for EVs

He added that “the power division should utilize technology to identify theft at low recovery grid stations”.

Minister Azhar had previously tweeted that the Council of Common Interest had finally okayed the long-term power generation plan to enable the generation of power to match the demand, which had been pending since 2005.