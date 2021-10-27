Banks Association Partners With Market Players to Facilitate Housing Finance

Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) has entered into a strategic partnership with a consortium of leading financial services and technology businesses to improve access to housing finance for low-income segments of the population.

This is a novel and unique project, and the first of its kind in Pakistan, wherein the consortium will develop for PBA a market-level application scorecard and income estimation model aimed at streamlining risk assessments and enabling a wider pool of applicants to access financing for their housing needs.

The scorecard project will support the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP), a government-backed initiative providing low-cost, affordable housing to deserving individuals in Pakistan that are expected to be a catalyst to accelerated economic activity and increased job opportunities in the region following the negative impact of COVID-19.

The consortium comprises Creditinfo Group, global credit information, and fintech service provider, TASDEEQ, Pakistan’s first SBP Licensed Credit bureau, offering cutting-edge reports, statistical scores, and analytical tools for the financial industry for efficient credit risk and strategic decision making, Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA), and, Analytics Pvt Ltd, a leading Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, Big Data Analytics, and Data Sciences solutions provider.

The consortium brings together industry-leading credit risk analytics knowledge, alongside extensive experience in Pakistan and emerging markets globally. The development and deployment of the automated income estimation and credit assessment methodology will be overseen through the PBA platform.

This project is being managed by the PBA Technology Working Group, comprising CEOs and members of Bank Alfalah, HBL, and Faysal Bank as well as the CEO of PBA and a senior official of State Bank of Pakistan.

Tawfiq Husain, CEO PBA, stated:

We are very excited about the transformational impact this project can have on our members’ consumer lending and credit initiation and risk management capabilities. Starting with low-cost housing financing, we hope to be able to put this model to use for other products in consumer lending.

Omar Khalid, COO TASDEEQ, commented:

TASDEEQ, PACRA, and Analytics together bring a diverse array of expertise to the project. This synergy coupled with Creditinfo’s comprehensive global experience will be vital in the development of low-cost housing credit scoring and income estimation models for the existing as well as new-to-bank customers utilizing alternative data sources. We are excited to be working with PBA to provide the banks with tools for quick and accurate risk decision making and working towards a more financially inclusive Pakistan.

