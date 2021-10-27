Advertisement

Netizens Grill New Zealand After Pakistan Edges Thriller

Posted 17 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi
Twitter exploded with a new line of humor after Pakistan edged past New Zealand in their T20 World Cup matchup in incredible fashion.

Pakistan extended their impressive run by defeating New Zealand in a high-octane clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, claiming their second victory of the 2021 T20 World Cup. While the victory has offered a much-needed satisfaction to Pakistanis, many netizens didn’t feel like simply sleeping it off without popping a few jokes and memes on Twitter.

Everyone somewhat figured out that the Black Caps did not sleep very well; the following memes explain why.

Meanwhile, feelings of every Pakistani:

Besides the rib-tickling meme-fest, others pointed out how the final partnership of Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali was imperative to Pakistan’s triumph.

Another Twitterati pointed out how “we don’t only win games, we win hearts also”.

