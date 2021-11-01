NBP Provides Latest Update on Recovery After Cyberattack

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has reported a continuing successful operational recovery from the cyberattack on its systems that occurred on October 29.

According to details, NBP has confirmed that over 1,000 branches of the bank operated on Monday and delivered regular banking services by processing 800,000 transactions of over Rs. 286 billion. It said all ATMs were available for withdrawals by NBP clients with transactions of over Rs. 5 billion made by more than 200,000 clients.

This has been a significant achievement by the NBP team as the first day of the month is critical given the disbursement of salaries and pensions.

The NBP has expressed confidence that it will return to fully normalized operations over the rest of this week. The bank helpline (111-627-627) is available 24/7 to assist resolution of customer queries.