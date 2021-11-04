Punjab Exempts Differently-Abled Technical Students From Exam Fees

The Punjab government has abolished the registration and examination fees for all differently-abled students enrolled in public and private technical education institutes.

The decision emerged during a meeting of the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) on Wednesday chaired by the provincial minister for industries and commerce Aslam Iqbal and chairman PBTE Dr. Nazir Khan.

During the meeting, the minister said that the provincial government will bear all expenses related to registration and examination fees of differently-abled students receiving technical education in the province.

He added that the decision would enable the students to only focus on their education and contribute to the development of the country after completing their studies.

Chairman PBTB also lauded the provincial government for abolishing the registration and examination fees for differently-abled students.

Besides, the minister also approved a 10% ad-hoc increase in the salaries and pensions of both current and former employees of PBTB for the ongoing fiscal year.

He also approved the proposal tabled by the PBTB to give the students the freedom to give exams in both Urdu and English languages.

Lastly, the minister directed the chairman PBTB to deal with challenges in line with the laws and educate the students according to the emerging market trends.