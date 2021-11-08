Babar Azam Overtakes Jos Buttler as Leading Run-scorer in T20 World Cup

The world number one T20I batter in the world, Babar Azam, has continued his rich vein of form in the 2021 T20 World Cup with four half-centuries in five matches in the Super 12s stage of the mega event. Babar’s latest half-century came against Scotland on Sunday which also propelled him to the top of the run-scoring charts in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Chris Gayle’s Biggest T20 Batting Record

Babar has scored 264 runs at an average of 66.00 and a strike rate of 128.15 in 5 innings. Babar’s exceptional knock against Scotland took him past England’s Jos Buttler who has scored 240 runs at an average of 120.00 and a strike rate of 155.84 in 5 innings he has played in the tournament so far.

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, is also amongst the top five run-scorers in the tournament having scored 214 runs at an average of 71.33 and a strike rate of 127.38 in 5 innings in the competition.

Here are the top five run-scorers in the 2021 T20 World Cup so far:

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Babar Azam 5 264 66.00 128.15 Jos Buttler 5 240 120.00 155.84 Charith Asalanka 6 231 46.20 147.13 Pathum Nissanka 8 221 27.62 117.55 Mohammad Rizwan 5 214 71.33 127.38

All three batters will be looking to score big in the upcoming semi-finals of the tournament and help their team reach the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Babar and Rizwan will be seen in action against Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday while Buttler’s England will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Check out the full 2021 T20 World Cup Statistics here.