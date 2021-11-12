Advertisement

Rizwan Wins Hearts for Playing Despite Staying in ICU Before Semi-Final

By Saad Nasir | Updated Nov 12, 2021 | 3:03 pm

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, scored a scintillating knock of 67 runs off 52 balls in the semi-final clash against Australia but his feat became even more impressive when it was revealed that prior to the match Rizwan had spent two days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to a chest infection.

Advertisement
ALSO READ

Pakistan cricket team’s medical expert, Najeeb Soomro, revealed the details behind Rizwan’s condition.

“Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on November 9th after which he was admitted to the hospital. He spent two nights in the ICU recovering,” Somroo said.

“He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match. We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today,” he added.

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, said that Rizwan is a proper team man and he was ready to play in the semi-final despite his condition. He further revealed that the two players had a conversation regarding his participation prior to the match but Rizwan was adamant that he will play.

ALSO READ

During the match, Rizwan was also struck with a bouncer right to his cheekbone. The ball left its mark as Rizwan’s face got bruised up but even that could not stop the 29-year old to perform at the biggest stage.

Advertisement

Rizwan’s incredible determination to play the match and to perform the way he did despite his health amazed the cricketing fraternity and they took to social media to appreciate the spirit of the gritty wicket-keeper batter.

Also Read
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>