Pakistan Overtakes China in Denim Exports to the US

Pakistan has surpassed China in denim apparel exports to the United States (US), as per international media reports.

According to an analysis of Apparel Resources – an India-based textile trade publication – Pakistan’s annual exports of cotton-made clothing to the US touched the $276 million mark ($275.89 million) from January-September 2021, surpassing China’s $274.63 million worth of exports.

This is a 63.40 percent increase compared to the corresponding period of last year when Pakistani shipments to the US accounted for $168.85 million against China’s $238.75 million.

These dominating export figures have also reduced the gap with Vietnam’s denim exports to the US worth $278.69 million during the same period.

Bangladesh remained the top supplier to the US, with its shipments crossing $520.16 million – a 31.40 percent yearly increase.

Mexico followed closely with $471.78 million worth of denim supplies to the US, recording an annual growth of 46.53 percent.

This has been possible due to the business-friendly policies of the Biden administration despite the constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to OTEXA data, during the first nine months of 2021, the US market has imported denim clothing worth $2.54 billion, noting a 28.56 percent surge on a year-on-year basis.