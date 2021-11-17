Pakistan Navy Rescues 16 Fishermen From a Burning Ship

A Pakistan Navy ship, PNS Rasad Gah, rescued 16 fishermen from a burning ship in the North Arabian Sea, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The development occurred on Tuesday when a fire broke out on a fishermen’s ship, Safina Pai Khel, due to unidentified reasons.

The Pakistan Navy ship, which was on routine security patrolling, observed the fire and immediately extinguished it with the help of fire hydrants installed in the PNS ship.

ALSO READ Punjab Environment Minister Asks FIA to Take Action Against Fake Air Quality Reports

A Pakistan Navy spokesperson said that the joint rescue operation was conducted with the help of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). He added that all 16 fishermen were successfully rescued and sailed to the shore.

Pakistan Navy is a very professional maritime force and does not differentiate between friends and foes when it comes to rescue duties. In one of such professional displays, Pakistan Navy in April 2018 rescued 12 Indian fishermen who were stranded in the sea for eight days.

An official statement had said that their boat—ST Mars—had developed faults in the engine due to which they had been stranded in the sea without food or first aid facilities.

Advertisement

The stranded fishermen sent calls for help, following which teams of the Pakistan Navy reached out to them. They were provided with food and necessary medical aid while the PNS Alamgir technical team fixed faults in the boat’s engine.