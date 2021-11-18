Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline by $381 Million

Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves depleted $381 million in the week ended on November 12, 2021, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Advertisement

The reserves fell below the $24 billion mark after the staggering outflows, as they stood at $23.5 billion.

ALSO READ Rupee Loses Recent Big Gains Against the US Dollar in a Single Day

The foreign reserves held by SBP stood at $16.95 billion. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.605 billion.

ALSO READ CNG and Captive Power Plants Will Not be Supplied Gas During Winter

The depleting foreign exchange reserves have continued to put pressure on the strength of the Pakistani Rupee against the Dollar. Expected inflows of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Monetary Fund are likely to strengthen the Rupee against the Dollar.