UK & Pakistan Reach Agreement for Return of Illegal Immigrants and Data Sharing

The governments of the United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan have finalized a readmission agreement that will require both governments to repatriate illegal migrants and share data of criminals once signed into law.

British Permanent Home Secretary, Matthew Rycroft, and Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability, Shahzad Akbar, negotiated the agreement during the former’s two-day visit to Pakistan.

The agreement will be presented in both British and Pakistani parliaments in the coming weeks and is expected to be signed into law in both countries before the end of the year.

In an official statement, British High Commission Islamabad said that the landmark agreement will not only allow both countries to tackle the issue of illegal migrants efficiently but will also enable authorities on both sides to share criminal records for effective law enforcement.

Both the UK and Pakistan have enjoyed a healthy relationship over the years and the British government remains committed to enhancing bilateral ties with the Pakistani government.

Speaking to the media during his visit, British Home Secretary, Matthew Rycroft, lauded the ground-breaking cooperation between the UK’s Metropolitan Police and their Pakistani counterparts last year that led to the conclusion of the investigation of the murder of British-Pakistani politician, Dr. Imran Farooq.

He added that UK’s Home Office is revamping its immigration system to give equal opportunity to those who want to immigrate to the UK through legal channels.