Election Commission Starts Free SMS Service for Details of Voter Registration

The door-to-door verification process for the Periodical Revision of Electoral Rolls 2021-22 is underway but verification officials are finding it difficult to trace voters in the draft electoral roll. To remedy this, they are using the 8300 SMS to find out the details of voter registrations.

Additionally, the service is expected to be used by the majority of voters for the verification process.

In consideration of the challenges for the officials in the field and for the general public, the Election Commission has directed to render the 8300 SMS free of charge, with immediate effect until 15 December.

It is, therefore, requested to take necessary measures to make aforesaid 8300 services free of cost across the country in compliance with the directions of the Honorable Election Commission of Pakistan.