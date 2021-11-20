Shehbaz Sharif was Directly Involved in Money Laundering: FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed that it has indelible evidence regarding direct involvement of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering operation of Sharif Group.

In a statement the FIA said that its team has been working to unwind the financial matrix in this complex case and has analyzed money-trail of over 17,000 credit transactions worth more than Rs. 16 billion into the secret bank accounts of peons and clerks of Sharif Group (Sharif Family) from 2008 to 2018.

“The team has found indelible and incontrovertible documentary evidence regarding the direct involvement of Shehbaz Sharif, then Chief Minister Punjab and Hamza Shehbaz in the affairs of Sharif Group which had been used as Sharif’s vehicle for money-laundering”, the FIA statement reads.

It further said that since both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were holding public office, as per law of the land, the father-son duo is accountable for the secretly acquired Rs. 16 billion in the names of their lower staff.

FIA also rejected the stance taken by Ataullah Tarar, the legal advisor to Shehbaz Sharif who had earlier claimed that the FIA has failed to collect evidence of corruption of even a single penny against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

“The public position taken by Ataullah Tarar that FIA has failed to collect evidence of corruption of even a single penny is totally frivolous and an attempt to mislead the public-at-large and therefore rebutted”, said the statement.