Lahore Encounters the Biggest Robbery of 2021 in Pakistan

On Sunday, 21st November, a group of armed robbers carried out, what is being labeled as the ‘Biggest robbery of the year’ in Lahore.

Advertisement

According to the investigation sources, armed robbers raided a house located in Lahore’s Johar Town and managed to escape after looting cash and gold ornaments worth Rs. 34 million.

The suspects stole Rs. 10million in cash, Rs. 10.96 million worth of gold ornaments, four diamond rings, and expensive wristwatches. The residents of the house were also subjected to brutal torture upon showing resistance.

The police have lodged an FIR and are planning to identify & arrest the suspects using CCTV cameras.

This has been the biggest robbery reported after a series of armed robberies carried out in Karachi, which made headlines back in April this year. This included a house robbery, a raid on a school & a snatching incident involving bonds worth Rs. 30 million.

Earlier this month, Karachi police also claimed to have solved one of the biggest heists in the history of the metropolis after arresting the main suspect involved.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old suspect was affiliated with a political-religious group & had reportedly confessed during interrogation to have led a number of criminal activities including around a dozen cases of target killing. The police have released the interrogation report of the suspect.