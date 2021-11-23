Babar Azam Opens Up on His Wedding Plans

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam’s performances on the pitch have turned him into a star all over the world. Babar’s fan following has recently touched new heights owing to Pakistan’s exceptional performances in the 2021 T20 World Cup under his leadership.

As his performances on the pitch have turned him into a superstar, his fans have been itching to know more about his personal life. One of the most highlighted aspects of Babar’s personal life is his marital status and his intentions to get married. Babar recently revealed the details regarding his marriage in an interview uploaded by the official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their YouTube channel.

Babar was asked to answer the most googled questions about him in the video with ‘When is Babar Azam getting married?’ one of the most popular questions asked on Google.

The 27-year old said that he himself does not know the answer to this question and the decision about his marriage is in the hands of his parents. Babar said that he is solely focused on cricket and wants the fans to let him enjoy at the moment.