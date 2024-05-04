PTA Denies Suggesting Complete Ban on X (Twitter)

By ProPK Staff | Published May 4, 2024 | 12:32 pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has categorically denied recommending a complete ban on the popular social media platform, X.

Earlier reports had suggested that the PTA, along with law enforcement agencies, had recommended a complete ban on X due to its failure to comply with Pakistani laws. However, a spokesperson for the PTA has now clarified that no such recommendation has been made.

The spokesperson said:

The news circulating about PTA recommending a complete ban on X is baseless and untrue. We have not initiated any discussion with the Ministry of Interior or any other institution regarding a complete ban on X.

The clarification comes after some media outlets reported that X had been completely banned in Pakistan, citing sources within the government. However, the PTA has now confirmed that this is not the case.

It is worth noting that social media platforms have been temporarily banned in Pakistan since February 17, pending a review of their compliance with Pakistani laws. The government has submitted a response to the Islamabad High Court stating that X was banned due to its failure to comply with local laws.

