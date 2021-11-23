Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promising Long Term Results Among Adolescents

Preliminary results of a large-scale study being conducted by Pfizer to determine the long-term efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine among children aged 12 to 15 years have shown promising results.

Advertisement

According to the official statement, Pfizer’s two-dose Coronavirus vaccine offers 100% protection against viral infection among adolescents four months after receiving the second dose.

ALSO READ Pakistan Sets a Unique Player of the Match Record in T20I Cricket

These findings are expected to enable Pfizer to seek full regulatory approval for the use of its two 30-microgram doses each among this age group not only in the US but across the world.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use among adolescents.

The New York-based company has already applied for full regulatory approval for the use of its vaccine among children aged 12 to 15 years in the US and it expects to receive it from the FDA in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ Pakistan Petroleum Invites Buyers for Idle Gas in Kandhkot, Sindh

Pfizer’s vaccine initially received full regulatory approval for use in individuals aged 16 and above. Later, it was granted EUA among children aged 12 to 15 years and is now awaiting full regulatory approval.

Advertisement

The company has already submitted an application for EUA among children aged 5 to 11 in the FDA. Next, Pfizer aims to receive EUA for the use of its Coronavirus vaccine among children as young as 6 months.