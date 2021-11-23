ICC Chairman Shuts Down India Over Pakistan’s Champions Trophy Hosting Rights

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, Greg Barclay, has confirmed that Pakistan will host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy despite India’s reluctancy to travel to the country due to political tensions between the two nations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ PCB to Advertise for Head Coaching Position After Bangladesh Series

Barclay said that there is no reason for teams to not tour Pakistan as there is no security threat in the region and if ICC believed that it was not safe to travel to Pakistan then they would not have given the country the hosting rights for a major event.

“We wouldn’t have awarded the event if we didn’t think Pakistan was capable of hosting it. We think it is an exciting opportunity for them to be able to host a world event for the first time in a long time. I’m sure, as with all countries, they will put together appropriate security plans to deliver the event. We’re comfortable and confident it will go ahead,” Barclay stated.

ALSO READ Dahani’s Emotional Video Call With His Mother Before Debut Goes Viral

Barclay’s statement came after India’s sports minister, Anurag Thakur, had commented that India will be reluctant to travel to Pakistan as there have been various security threats in the region which also led to New Zealand calling off their tour of the country.

Barclay also commented on the political tensions between Pakistan and India and said that he is hopeful that cricket can be the medium through which the two countries can mend their differences and improve their relations. He expressed hope that all teams will be willing to travel to Pakistan and the tournament will be held without any hiccups.