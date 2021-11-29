Oppo Foldable Phone’s Specs and Name Leak Out

Oppo’s first foldable phone is rumored to launch in December this year, which is why we have been getting so many leaks lately. Today we have yet another report from a tipster that claims the Oppo Foldable will be a part of the Find N series.

If you remember, Oppo already has an N series of phones that includes the Oppo N1, which came out in 2014 with an innovative feature. Its camera could flip to the front to shoot selfies.

It appears that the new foldable will also feature an innovative folding design. It is also getting the high-end “Find” branding since it is rumored to come with flagship specifications.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has also talked about the camera and display specifications for the Find N. His report says that the outer display will be a 60Hz panel and will be curved at the edges. The inner screen will be a 120Hz panel sized at 7.8-inches with a cornered punch-hole camera.

It will sport the Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor next to 16MP and 13MP secondary sensors. The punch-hole cutout will carry a 32MP selfie shooter.

Since the rumored launch date is right around the corner, we expect to hear more details soon.