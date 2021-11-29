Samsung Electronics Launches Blessed Friday Deals

Samsung Electronics announced the launch of Blessed Friday offers in the region, which will run until December 2.

The company revealed huge offers and discounts of up to 6% on several products, while stocks last. Samsung will be offering up to a 5% discount on washing machines and air conditioners. Interested buyers can also benefit from discounts on smartphones that are up to 6%.

Smartphones

On the purchase of a Galaxy A72, you can get Rs. 12,000 off on screen repair.

On the purchase of the Galaxy S21, you can get up to Rs. 19,000 off on screen repair.

You can save up to Rs. 8,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy A22 or the Galaxy A03s.

On the purchase of the Galaxy A52s, you can save up to Rs. 15,000 on screen repair.

On the purchase of the Galaxy Z Flip3, you can save up to Rs. 45,000 on screen repair and also get a 25W Adapter and Ring Cover for free!

Washing Machines

On the purchase of WA90T5260BYURT Top loading Washer with DIT, Wobble Technology, Magic Dispenser, you can get a discount of Rs. 4,509.

On the purchase of WA11T5260BYURT, Top loading Washer with DIT & Wobble Technology, 11 Kg, you can get a discount of Rs. 5,000.

On the purchase of WA13T5260BVURT, Top loading Washer with DIT & Wobble Technology, 13 Kg, you can get a discount of Rs. 5,500.

On the purchase of WW70J3283 Washer with Diamond Drum, 7.0 Kg, you can get a discount of Rs. 5,500.

On the purchase of WW80J5413 Washer with Ecobubble, 8.0 Kg, you can get a discount of Rs. 6,500.

On the purchase of WA16J6750SP/SG Activ Dual Wash with Inverter Technology, 16.0 Kg, you can get a discount of Rs. 7,000.

Air Conditioners

On the purchase of WindFree™ AR9500T Wall-mount AC with WindFree™ you can get a discount of 12,001.

With a purchase of AR9500T Wall-mount AC with Fast Cooling, you can get a discount of Rs. 6,500, Rs. 9,001 and Rs. 11,001 on its variants.

Customers can check the Blessed Friday deals and enjoy an easy and exciting shopping experience by visiting Samsung’s online shop or the several stores and authorized dealers across the country.