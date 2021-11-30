Advertisement

Athar Ali Khan Becomes A Twitter Joke After Hilariously Biased Commentary [Video]

By Haroon Hayder | Updated Nov 30, 2021 | 6:40 pm

Former cricketers often take up commentary after finishing their playing careers, which isn’t a bad thing considering the wealth of cricketing knowledge they have.

Advertisement

While most of the cricketers-turned-commentators try their best to ensure they remain unbiased regardless of their national affiliations, some let their emotions get a hold of them and Bangladesi commentator Athar Ali Khan is one of them.

ALSO READ

Unfortunately, former Bangladesh cricketer, Athar Ali Khan, is known more for his commentary than his playing days and he has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the ongoing Pakistan tour.

From unnecessarily praising Bangladesh pacers for bowling deliveries that Pakistani batters intentionally left to unduly lauding Bangladesh batters even when they got hit by some ferocious deliveries of Pakistani pacers, Athar has made a fool of himself by his biased commentary.

ALSO READ

Twitter users have also pointed out Athar’s one-sided commentary and are wondering what is wrong with the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Let’s have a look at some of the top reactions.

Also Read

Haroon Hayder
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>