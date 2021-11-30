Athar Ali Khan Becomes A Twitter Joke After Hilariously Biased Commentary [Video]

Former cricketers often take up commentary after finishing their playing careers, which isn’t a bad thing considering the wealth of cricketing knowledge they have.

While most of the cricketers-turned-commentators try their best to ensure they remain unbiased regardless of their national affiliations, some let their emotions get a hold of them and Bangladesi commentator Athar Ali Khan is one of them.

Unfortunately, former Bangladesh cricketer, Athar Ali Khan, is known more for his commentary than his playing days and he has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the ongoing Pakistan tour.

From unnecessarily praising Bangladesh pacers for bowling deliveries that Pakistani batters intentionally left to unduly lauding Bangladesh batters even when they got hit by some ferocious deliveries of Pakistani pacers, Athar has made a fool of himself by his biased commentary.

Twitter users have also pointed out Athar’s one-sided commentary and are wondering what is wrong with the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Let’s have a look at some of the top reactions.

Don’t like taking a shot at commentary teams, but the likes of Athar Ali Khan & co are literally on a different planet, as well as blatantly biased ; not local club standard let alone international. Unnecessary hype and drivel on every delivery. I seriously feel for SikanderB — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) November 22, 2021

Someone needs to recheck from Athar Ali Khan whether Pakistan has actually won the test match or Bangladesh continues to outplay us in all departments of Cricket? #BANvPAK — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) November 30, 2021

Athar Ali Khan is super excited after seeing Babar out by Mehdi ,🤪#PakvsBan pic.twitter.com/pwaAURCIF4 — Jawad Ahmad (@Jawadspeaks_) November 28, 2021

Athar Ali Khan right now : pic.twitter.com/xXO2BlgHyh — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) November 28, 2021

COMEDY-COMMENTRY 😅

Have a look at this !

Beautifully played, he gets knocked over but he is still there, he is fighting hard 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QXhsiMVizy — CricMadness (@CricMady) November 29, 2021

Athar Ali Khan :

wow helicopter is flying hard to make the security tight whooo. #PakvsBan pic.twitter.com/kK6FCrEtAT — Abu Bakar// Humorous side of Cricket (@bakar068) November 29, 2021

Athar ali khan is back ! pic.twitter.com/1oM4jutyWF — Murtaza syed (@TweetAliTweet_) November 29, 2021

Cricket Fans to Athar Ali Khan :#PakvsBan pic.twitter.com/JfzksKJVD2 — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) November 20, 2021

Athar Ali Khan commentating on every boundary hit by a Pakistani player pic.twitter.com/MKzpayDeWu — F (@falahtah) November 19, 2021

Athar Ali Khan appreciating good cricket from opposition pic.twitter.com/w2rv52aIkK — Muhammad Akif (@Khattakyy) November 27, 2021

athar ali khan as he had to say "may be had a deviation and touch off the bat" pic.twitter.com/WQsdI4QMK8 — Zainub Razvi (@zainubrazvi) November 28, 2021