HEC Warns Students About Fake Agents

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has advised students to be wary of fraudsters and fake agents who deceive applicants with attestation scams.

The HEC’s Student Affairs Division In-Charge, Muhammad Tufail Qureshi, said that fake agents have been trying to scam students at the expense of their academic documents, and the commission has released a special message on all its affiliated social media accounts to raise awareness about it.

Its tweet in this regard was captioned “Beware of attestation agents”.

𝘽𝙀𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝙊𝙁 𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 𝘼𝙂𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙎 pic.twitter.com/eQYKsuaEJ8 — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) December 1, 2021

The HEC stated that fake agents paste duplicate tickets and stamps on degrees and transcripts, and the commission has duly alerted students that such documents will be confiscated when presented at the HEC counters for attestation.

It has also directed all the concerned parties to steer clear of fraudulent agents and to seek the legal route for the attestation of their academic documents.