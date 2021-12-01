SECP Approves Pakistan’s Largest REIT Fund

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has accorded its approval to TPL REIT Management Company Limited for the registration of the proposed trust deed “TPL REIT Fund I” under the Sindh Trust Act, 2020, with an initial fund size of Rs. 18.35 billion to be raised from local investors.

Advertisement

TPL REIT is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPL Properties Limited. It targets the fund size of Rs. 80 billion to be raised from local and international investors.

SECP gives consent for the registration of Pakistan’s largest REIT (initial size 18.35B and target size 80B): TPL REIT FUND 1. Next Capital is excited and proud to be exclusive financial advisor for this venture. A new era begins with development REITs. God is kind. pic.twitter.com/fbdMzR0xv2 — Najam Ali (@NajamAli2020) December 1, 2021

The company will now get the Trust Deed registered under the Sindh Trust Act, 2020 and subsequently get the REIT Scheme Registered with the SECP, according to a stock filing.

ALSO READ FBR Makes Digital Payments by Corporate Sector Mandatory

The management of TPL Properties planned for a long-term value creation roadmap that will crystallize with the evolving business structure.

The fund will help the company to develop its pipeline projects in the coming years.