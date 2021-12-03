Pakistan Post to Carry Out Home Deliveries of Vehicle Smart Cards

Punjab Excise and Taxation department has chosen to have the vehicle smart cards and number plates delivered to holders at their doorsteps and has procured the services of Pakistan Post to carry out the deliveries.

As per the department press release, this exercise began last week, as a part of an agreement signed between Pakistan Post and Punjab Excise and Taxation department. The step has been taken to relieve the public from visiting the office and encourage them to get their vehicles registered in a hassle-free manner.

The smart cards and universal number plates are intended to create a centralized database for authorities, that will enable better monitoring of the vehicle data through a single dashboard. It is also meant to simplify the application process and usage for holders, as well as track every step at the back end.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is working closely with the Excise Department to ensure the proper functionality of the new system and has been directed to assist the department in running the new system.

According to a source privy to the matter, all the details against a smart card are displayed on the dashboard. The authorities keep tabs on the new system to reduce any margin of error on the part of the users or the system.

Millions of smart registration cards are being issued to applicants across Pakistan, which strengthens the database and offers convenience to the holders, the source added.