Planning Minister Inaugurates 10th Avenue Construction Project

Asad Umar has inaugurated the Tenth avenue construction project at an estimated cost of Rs 10.2 billion, expected to be completed in 2023.

Advertisement

Federal minister for planning Asad Umar and MNA from Islamabad Ali Nawaz Awan inaugurated the project on Saturday.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Deposits $3 Billion at State Bank of Pakistan

The project will connect IJ Principal Road, passing through the I-10 sector, connecting all the way to Margalla avenue. The project envisages smooth connectivity between Rawalpindi and GT road via Islamabad I 10, H-11 sectors till Sri Nagar highway. The length of the project is 5 kilometers.

The project would simultaneously be started at three points and will be completed at a cost of Rs. 10.2 billion by July 2023. The project includes 13 bridges including one on a railway line.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Asad Umar said that Islamabad will be connected to GT road through this project which will be extended to Margalla highway. He said that the current regime is focusing on the development of Islamabad and in less than a month’s time, 4 projects have been initiated in the capital so far.

On a separate note, the planning minister said that in January 2022, all residents of Islamabad would be given Sehat Cards which would enable them to get a medical cover of up to one million rupees.

Advertisement

Asad Umar also announced that the government will soon start the expansion project of the Polyclinic hospital while 2 new hospitals would be constructed soon. The federal minister said that Islamabad residents got an extra 2 million gallons of water from Rawal lake and hence there was no shortage of water this summer in the I sectors of the capital.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Manpower Exports Are Declining

Addressing the gathering special assistant to PM Ali Nawaz Awan said that the government has initiated 4 projects which includes Margalla Avenue, Golra Mor underpass on GT Road N-5, PWD interchange, and tenth avenue project.