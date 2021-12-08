Babar Azam Gets His First Test Wicket [Video]

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is known for breaking batting records ever since his debut in international cricket but this time, he has done magic with ball in hand. The 27-year old picked up his maiden Test wicket as he broke a formidable partnership between the Bangladeshi batters on the last day of the second Test match.

Babar, in only his second over of his career and his first over of the second innings, dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz and paved the way for Pakistan to rattle the Bangladesh batting unit and take home maximum points in the World Test Championship.

Babar got Mehidy Hasan trapped leg before wicket but the on-field umpire gave it not out. Babar decided to take the review as the ball struck the batter straight onto the pad. The batter was given out on review.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Babar Azam's first Test wicket and what a time to get it. #PakvsBan pic.twitter.com/qoymWyld4X — Hasnat (@manbehindstumpz) December 8, 2021