Ending Corruption Collective Responsibility of State and Society: President Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi, on Thursday, terming corruption an impediment to the country’s growth, said that it was the collective responsibility of all tiers of the state and society to ensure its eradication.

“Strict laws, effective prosecution, and prompt dispensation of justice besides societal pressure are the important factors in checking corruption,” he said in his address at the seminar on ‘Corruption Free Pakistan: Pride of Nation,’ held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The event, organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was held in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day, aimed at creating awareness among the masses to fight corruption in society.

President Alvi said allowing greed to take over morality results in the adoption of corrupt practices and puts a detrimental impact on society.

He condemned the abuse of entrusted power for private gains and emphasized self-accountability to eliminate corruption.

The president lauded NAB for taking action against corruption, however, pointed out that the efforts of the anti-corruption watchdog alone could not prove effective unless supported by all segments of society.

He stressed the respective roles of parliament and executives in making strict laws and their implementation to check corruption. A combined action can eradicate the menace of corruption from the country, he added.

He also emphasized prompt decisions by the judiciary on the cases of corruption.

Dr. Alvi said that the pressure of society and religious and spiritual beliefs help a person not deviate from the righteous path.

He said that media, through whistle-blowing about corruption, could play a positive role, however, he stressed that it should be about the actual exposure of fraud rather than pursuing out-of-context journalism.

The president said Pakistan was taking effective steps against corruption and appreciated NAB for making a huge recovery of Rs. 821 billion.

Speaking at the event, Chairman NAB, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, said that NAB was committed to the eradication of corruption in the country and informed that the bureau had carried out 1,194 convictions with a total recovery of Rs. 821 billion, including Rs. 538 billion in the last four years.

He further informed that NAB also took action against its 200 officials on charges of corruption in four years.

He mentioned that foreign anti-corruption organizations had acknowledged the efficiency of NAB and had sought training on its ‘factum of deterrence’ methodology.

Country Representative United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Jeremy Milsom, said extensive work had been taken up in Pakistan to fight corruption.

By preventing corruption and returning stolen assets, he said, the UNODC was unlocking resources for growth and new jobs, building resilience to future emergencies, empowering women and young people, and laying the foundations for a fairer future.

On the occasion, President Alvi distributed certificates of appreciation among the NAB officers who had performed a commendable job in the areas of investigation and prosecution.