Sindh Announces Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges

The Sindh government, on Thursday, announced winter holidays for all public and private schools and colleges across the province.

Advertisement

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) said that the schools and colleges will remain closed from 20th December 2021 to 1st January 2022.

The decision was made during the education department’s meeting, chaired by the Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shaha.

ALSO READ Roshan Digital Accounts Brought in $2.9 Billion

According to the decision, the schools across the province will reopen from Monday, 3rd January 2022.

Last week, the Balochistan government had announced the closure of all public and private schools from 15th December 2021 for winter vacations.

In an official notification, the provincial education ministry had explained that schools situated in winter zones will remain closed till the end of February, while those in the summer zones will reopen from 1st January 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ NADRA and FBR to Identify Non-Filers With Modern Technology

Earlier, the Punjab government had decided to close schools across the province thrice a week, starting 27th November, to counter prevailing smog.

“Starting 15 November till 27 January, the public and private schools and all private offices shall remain closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday,” the notification had said.