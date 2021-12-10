Ramiz Raja Reveals the Real Reason Behind Pakistan’s Consistent Performances

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, has heaped praises on captain Babar Azam for the national team’s strong and consistent displays in Bangladesh and T20 World Cup.

In an official statement, Chairman PCB said the team adapted well to the conditions in Bangladesh, which is always a difficult place to visit due to their pitches, and didn’t lose focus after losing the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Cricket is a sport in which leadership matters and a leader can only demonstrate leadership skills when backed properly, noted the Chairman, adding that Babar Azam was assured of complete support irrespective of results in both the T20 World Cup and Bangladesh tour, which is why the team put brilliant and consistent performances in both events.

He cautioned that the team has still a long way to go to become a world-beater but the signs are clear that the team is heading in the right direction under the captaincy of Babar Azam, whose decision-making and execution has been top-notch.

Chairman PCB said that he envisions Pakistan defeating Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa in their backyards. However, this can’t be achieved until Pakistan’s pitches are built like the ones in these countries.

Pakistani pitches are imbalanced, overused, and overkilled because the country lacked the expertise to develop pitches like Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa over the years, the Chairman lamented.

However, PCB is working hard to acquire the expertise to replicate the pitches in these countries, said the Chairman, asking the fans to ‘be excited’ for ‘good news’ in this regard in the coming days.