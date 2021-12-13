Karachi University Shuts Down Campus and Postpones Exams

The University of Karachi (KU) has postponed all examinations and suspended academic activities from Monday, 13th December, an official notification said on Sunday.

According to the notification, all academic activities and examinations scheduled for morning and evening shifts will remain suspended.

The circular issued by the KU Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed read that the decision was made on the directives of the competent authority.

“As per the directives of the competent authority, all academic activities (morning and evening) at the University of Karachi shall remain suspended on Monday, 13th December. All examinations (morning and evening) of 13.12.2021 have [also] been postponed,” the notification said, without explaining the reason behind the move.

The new date of examinations would be announced by the respective departments later, it added.

It is pertinent to mention that the security in the provincial capital is on high alert as Pakistan host West Indies for the inaugural T20I of the home series at the National Stadium, Karachi, today.

Furthermore, several routes leading to the stadium and surrounding areas will be closed for traffic after 2 pm, the city police announced on Sunday.