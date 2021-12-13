Tarin Vows to Resolve Fertilizer Industry’s Problems on Priority

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday said the government will resolve the problems facing the fertilizer industry as it admires its critical role in the country’s economic progress.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the fertilizer industry at Finance Division.

The delegation thanked the adviser for providing a platform to the fertilizer industry for coordination and resolution of the industry’s issues. The delegation members highlighted the positive role of the government in keeping the prices of urea in Pakistan at a low level as compared to the international market for the benefit of farmers.

The delegation apprised the adviser of various issues in the industry and sought help from the government to address these issues. The adviser issued orders for resolution of the problems shared by the delegation to enable the fertilizer industry to play its due role in fostering the national economy.

Tarin assured the delegation that the fertilizer industry’s problems would be resolved as a top priority, as the government appreciated the industry’s role in the economic progress. He, however, emphasized that the industry should continue to play its due role in providing urea at the most reasonable prices to the framers.

The delegation thanked the adviser for cooperation and positively addressing the issues.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officers also attended the meeting.