Two Pakistanis Caught Selling Drugs in Madina by Saudi Authorities

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday that at least two Pakistani nationals were taken into custody during a raid against drug peddlers in the Madina region.

According to the Saudi media, the Pakistani nationals were arrested for their involvement in trading methamphetamine. Following the completion of preliminary legal procedures, they were handed over to the public prosecution.

In a series of raids targeting drug peddlers and smugglers, numerous individuals have been arrested across Saudi Arabia. The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority reported on Tuesday that attempts to smuggle narcotics hidden in luggage through various ports were thwarted.

In a recent incident, authorities intercepted a truck entering the Kingdom through Duba Port with 93,750 narcotic tablets hidden in goods. Furthermore, at Jeddah Islamic Port Customs, a consignment containing 356,559 other tablets was discovered.

Moreover, at Al-Haditha Port, a stash of 201,600 Captagon pills was recovered from a concealed cavity in the floor of a vehicle.

Following the discovery of the narcotics consignments, the Customs Authority collaborated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to arrest seven suspects linked to the intended delivery of the shipments.

In a separate operation in Jeddah, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested two individuals, one Pakistani and one Filipino, who were attempting to sell 2.6 kilograms of methamphetamine. Law enforcement authorities detained a Pakistani national in Hafr Al-Batin city for his involvement in the sale of methamphetamine in another incident.