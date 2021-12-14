Asad Umar Urges PCB to Allow Free Entry for Students During West Indies Series

Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to allow free entry for students in National Stadium Karachi during the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

The Minister’s remarks came after the first T20I match last night. While Umar congratulated Pakistan on the win, he also expressed serious displeasure over empty seats in the stadium.

Chatting with the media, the Minister asked Chairman PCB, Ramiz Raja, to announce the free entry of students in National Stadium and urged the Karachi residents to ensure maximum participation during the tour of the West Indies.

When asked about the crowd during PSL 7 considering the emergence of the Omicron variant, Umar, who also heads the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), said that a full crowd will be allowed during the PSL if the COVID-19 situation in the country remained in control till then.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated West Indies by 63 runs in the first of three T20I matches. Haider Ali won the player of the match award for scoring 68 runs on 39 balls.

Pakistan team also set two new records yesterday. Pakistan became the first team to register 18 T20I wins in a calendar year, breaking their previous record of 17 victories in 2018. The Men in Green also became the first team to bowl out the opposition for a record 35th time in T20I history.