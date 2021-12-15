Samsung Has a Major Event Planned for Consumer Electronics Show 2022

The South Korean tech giant Samsung will be holding a pre-show keynote at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) scheduled to be held on January 4th, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, this’ll be Samsung’s first in-person showing at CES after two whole years.

The 2022 pre-show keynote will be following the theme “Together for Tomorrow”, in which the company will talk about building sustainable technology that can help in creating connected experiences to enrich people’s lives.

Samsung has not yet announced the products it will unveil at CES 2022. However, rumours suggest that the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) might make an appearance at the conference and we may get a glimpse of the Galaxy S22 flagship series.

The event will kickstart at 7:30 PM PKT and will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom and the company’s official YouTube channel. So, anyone who won’t be able to make it to the in-person conference can still be a part of it through the live stream.

According to an official announcement post Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Samsung’s Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung Electronics’ DX (Device Experience) Division, will be delivering the keynote speech.

According to SamMobile, Samsung may also showcase MicroLED, MiniLED, and QD-LED TV models at CES. Alongside these, Samsung could also debut some Galaxy A-series smartphones.