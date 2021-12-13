Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears Briefly on Company Website

Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation Galaxy-S series flagship smartphones next year in February. Several leaks have already revealed details of what the handset will feature.

The top-end model in the lineup, Galaxy S22 Ultra, has been spotted on the tech giant’s official website and is rumored to be launched as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note.

The official website for China shows a support page for a smartphone model SM-S908U, which may or may not be the same handset, as only the model number is given.

Rumors suggest that Samsung has started the production of the upcoming Galaxy S-series flagship phones and is shipping components every day, as claimed by a tipster, Snoopy.

According to my Info, Samsung is producing and shipping thousands of parts per day for the S22 Series. So the production is in “full swing”. Mostly Pet-Sheets and Flex-Cables, 10-20k per Week. Tab S8 Production also started, but only a few hundred parts were made last week. https://t.co/b6XPwPIrYT — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) December 11, 2021

It is rumored that model number SM-S908N may be for marketing in South Korea, while model numbers SM-908U may be distributed in other regions.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Note was also spotted on Geekbench, a performance benchmarking platform that revealed the handset’s score and key specs.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region.

Recent leaks also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will include two models, one with 12GB RAM and internal storage variations of 128GB or 256GB and another model with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage capacities.

The smartphone will be available in Dark Red, Black, and White. A possible green-colored Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may also be in the works.

Official prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are yet to be announced. The regular Galaxy S22 is expected to cost $799 at launch.