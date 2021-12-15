Top 5 Best Budget Phones of Pakistan Launched in 2021

2021 has been a great year for smartphones. Budget phones in particular keep getting better each year and 2021 was no different. Features that were in flagship phones yesterday are found in nearly every budget phone today.

As expected, Xiaomi’s Redmi and Poco lead the charge once again with the best budget phones of the year, but other brands have released a few noteworthy handsets as well. Samsung’s Galaxy A series is soaring and Infinix still dominates the Pakistani smartphone market with incredible value for money devices.

That being said, here are the top 5 budget phones in Pakistan in 2021. These phones are priced between Rs. 25,000 – Rs. 50,000 and or ordered from most expensive to the least expensive.

Disclaimer: These phones are listed because they offer the best value for money without breaking the bank.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Although it was released in early 2021, Redmi Note 10 Pro remains one of the best budget phones of the year. No other phone offers these specifications in its price range. For Rs. 50,000, you get a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a whopping 108MP camera, a Snapdragon 732G mid-range processor, and 33W fast charging on a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro (6GB/128GB) is available for Rs. 50,000 on Daraz. It is out of stock on Mi Store but should be available for purchase after a restock.

Specifications

Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8nm)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8nm) CPU : Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)

: Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU : Adreno 618

: Adreno 618 OS : Android 11, MIUI 12

: Android 11, MIUI 12 Supported Networks : 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.67” FHD+ with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10

: Memory RAM : 6GB/8GB Internal : 64GB, 128GB, UFS 2.2 Card slot : yes, microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Camera : Rear (Quad): 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, dual pixel PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm

: Colors : Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze

: Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze Fingerprint sensor : Side-mounted

: Side-mounted Battery : 5020mAh, 33W fast-charging

: 5020mAh, 33W fast-charging Price: Rs. 50,000

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro is one of the rare phones that bring a flagship-grade chipset for cheap. The handset is graced by the high-end Snapdragon 860 SoC that enables snappy performance in daily usage as well as gaming. The gaming experience is further enhanced by the 120Hz display, HDR10, and a high touch sampling rate.

The Poco X3 Pro (6GB/128GB) can be grabbed for Rs. 50,000 on Daraz. It is not available on Mi Store at the moment, but a restock should not take long.

Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 CPU: Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)

Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver) GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 OS: Android 11, MIUI 12.5 for POCO

Android 11, MIUI 12.5 for POCO Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display: 6.67″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz, HDR10+

Memory: RAM: 6GB, 8GB Internal: 128, 256 GB, UFS 3.1 Card slot: yes

Camera: Rear (Quad): 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)



Front: 20MP

Colors: Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze

Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze Battery: 5,160 mAh, 33W fast charging

5,160 mAh, 33W fast charging Price: Rs. 50,000

Infinix Zero X pro

The Zero X Pro is Infinix’s most high-end phone to date. It is quite similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro, but it stands out with its unique design and a few differences in specifications. For instance, it brings a 5x telephoto zoom camera, faster charging, an under-display fingerprint sensor, but otherwise, it’s almost the same as the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The Infinix Zero X Pro (8GB/128GB) makes for a solid alternative to its Redmi rival with a price tag of Rs. 49,000. It is available on Daraz and other online stores in Pakistan.

Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G95

MediaTek Helio G95 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G76 MC4

Mali G76 MC4 OS : Android 11, XOS 7.6

: Android 11, XOS 7.6 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10

: Memory : RAM : 8GB Internal : 128GB, 256GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), 1/4.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS

8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, AF Front : 16MP

: Colors: Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown

Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown Fingerprint sensor: Under-Display

Under-Display Battery : 4,500 mAh, 44W fast charging

: 4,500 mAh, 44W fast charging Price: Rs. 48,000

Samsung Galaxy A22

If you want a high refresh rate AMOLED screen for even less money, then the Samsung Galaxy A22 should be your pick. It has a 90Hz AMOLED display, but it cuts a few corners to keep the price down. It only has a 720p resolution and a budget chipset but doesn’t hold back with its 5,000 mAh battery, 15W fast charging, and a 48MP quad-camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 (4GB/128GB) is available for around Rs. 36,500 on Daraz.

Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 720

MediaTek Dimensity 720 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G57 MC3

Mali G57 MC3 OS : Android 11, One UI 3.1

: Android 11, One UI 3.1 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 ppi

: Memory : RAM : 4GB, 6GB Internal : 64GB, 128GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 13MP

: Colors: Black, White, Mint, Violet

Black, White, Mint, Violet Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging Price: Rs. 37,000

Infinix Hot 11s

The Infinix Hot 11s may be the cheapest phone on our list, but it’s still quite remarkable nonetheless. 1080p resolution is hard to find in this price range and a 90Hz refresh rate deserves a shoutout for only Rs. 25,000. Not just that, but it also has an impressive 50MP selfie camera, 2K video recording, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Most phones in this range are limited to 64GB storage, but this one brings 128 gigs with a microSD card slot. The 4GB/128GB variant can be found on Daraz for Rs. 25,000.

Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G52 MC2

Mali G52 MC2 OS : Android 11, XOS 7.6

: Android 11, XOS 7.6 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.78″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2480 pixels resolution; 90Hz refresh rate, 399 PPI

: Memory : RAM : 4GB, 6GB Internal : 64GB, 128GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, (depth)

2MP (macro) Front : 50MP

: Colors: Polar Black, Green Wave, Purple

Polar Black, Green Wave, Purple Fingerprint sensor: Rear-mounted

Rear-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Price: Rs. 25,000

Honorable Mentions

This concludes our list of some of the best budget phones of 2021. There are several other budget phones in Pakistan that deserve an honorable mention such as Poco F3, Redmi 10, Infinix Note 11 series, a few Samsung and Realme phones. But only the best have been picked for our list.

What is your favorite budget phone for 2021? Let us know in the comments below.