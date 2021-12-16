3rd Pakistan-West Indies T20I to Go Ahead Despite COVID-19 Scare

The third and the final match of the T20I series between Pakistan and the West Indies is likely to go ahead as scheduled as the production team has been allowed to enter the National Stadium, Karachi.

The series was in doubt after five more members of the West Indies squad, including three players, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, and Kyle Mayers were ruled out of the tour after returning positive COVID-19 tests upon their arrival in Pakistan.

While Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) kept silent about the situation, the West Indies Cricket Board (WCB) announced that they would hold a virtual meeting with Pakistani officials to decide the future of the series.

Following the development, the PCB officials had decided to conduct COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests and had barred the production team from entering the stadium until the results were out.

Now, reports suggest that the rest of the Windies squad has returned negative tests, after which the production team has been allowed to continue their activities.

On the other hand, no positive case has been reported in the Pakistan camp. Moreover, both teams held their practice sessions last night, indicating that the tour will go on.